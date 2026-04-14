An independent ‘rapid review’ is to be carried out into bed capacity at Noble’s Hospital after mounting concerns from senior clinicians over inpatient pressure and patient flow.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has commissioned the review following warnings from the Medical Staff Committee (MSC), which represents around 75 senior doctors and consultants, who recently called for urgent government intervention.
The MSC has previously raised concerns about what it described as a ‘critical shortfall in inpatient bed capacity’, warning that the situation is affecting emergency admissions, planned operations and patient safety.
In response, Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian said the review would build on engagement already underway with clinicians and Manx Care.
She said: ‘The review builds on recent engagement with the Medical Staffing Committee (MSC) and Manx Care’s initial actions to manage and mitigate pressures on hospital bed capacity and ensure services remain safe, high quality and responsive.
‘Last month, my Department and I committed to a review of bed capacity and I am determined that this work is progressed at pace and with clear focus.’
She added that the independent process would help determine whether current mitigations are sufficient and identify any further action required.
‘With the collaboration of a small working group consisting of frontline clinicians, the Manx Care Board, Medical Staffing Committee and the British Medical Association, the review will reflect key stakeholder and professional input,’ she said.
The review comes amid continuing debate over capacity levels at the hospital, with clinicians warning that bed shortages are contributing to delays in the Emergency Department and the postponement of operations due to lack of post-operative space.
In a previous statement, the MSC said operational pressures were having a ‘direct risk to patient lives’ and described clinicians being placed in positions of ‘moral triage’, where available beds and staffing levels influence clinical priorities.
Doctors have previously argued the hospital may require around 210 beds to meet minimum UK standards, and called for an immediate increase of around 50 inpatient beds.
However, Manx Care has disputed the figures, stating that Noble’s Hospital currently operates with 233 beds and that occupancy levels remain broadly within safe thresholds.
It has also pointed to a number of operational changes designed to ease pressure, including additional community care provision and improved discharge pathways.
As part of its wider response, DHSC said a number of measures are already being progressed to relieve pressure on services.
An interim 12-space Emergency Department Clinical Decisions Unit is expected to open by the end of May, providing additional observation and treatment capacity without requiring admission to a ward.
A modular unit is also due to be introduced in Ramsey from mid-May to house Minor Injuries Unit and radiology services, while plans are underway to increase acute bed capacity at Noble’s through the relocation of Martin Ward back to Ramsey.
Minister Christian said the measures demonstrated ‘proactive steps being taken to address immediate concerns’, but stressed there was no single solution to the pressures facing the system.
‘There is no single solution, but through strong leadership, partnership working and the dedication of our exceptional frontline staff, we are taking decisive action to ease pressures and deliver the improvements our community deserves,’ she said.
The independent rapid review will now examine whether current capacity is sufficient, how effectively mitigations are working, and what long-term strategy is needed to meet demand across the health and care system.