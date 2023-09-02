Manx Care has announced that its MEDS (Manx Emergency Doctor Service) will close at midnight tonight due to unforeseen circumstances.
The Manx Care statement reads: 'Between midnight and 8am on Sunday, September 3 2023, anyone who needs medical attention who would have sought this from MEDS should either attend the emergency department at Noble’s Hospital or - in the event of an emergency - dial 999 for an ambulance.
'Medical help and advice will be available to anyone who needs it during this time.
'Alternatively, if your query can wait until the morning, please either call MEDS then, or seek advice or medical attention from your local community pharmacy (please be aware of Sunday opening hours), the minor illnesses and injuries unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital (open from 8am), or the community dental service for individuals without a dentist.
'For the full range of health and care options available to you on the Island, including support for your mental health and wellbeing, please visit www.manxcare.im or www.gov.im/signposting.'