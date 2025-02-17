Nearly 200 Manx Care colleagues gathered at the Comis Hotel in Douglas on Thursday for the organisation’s third annual Care Awards.
The privately sponsored event, which comes at no cost to Manx Care, recognised outstanding individuals and teams across 13 categories.
With more than 350 nominations - including public votes for ‘The Island’s Choice Award’ - 44 finalists were shortlisted.
Dignitaries in attendance included Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Health Minister Claire Christian MHK, and Douglas Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope praised the growing popularity of the event, noting a 30% increase in nominations from last year.
Thanks to a generous donor, all runners-up also received gift vouchers.
A full round-up of winners and more pictures will be featured in this week’s Manx Independent.