The full statement reads: 'In relation to the pay offer 2022/23, Manx Care can confirm that the offer of an 8.75% across the board increase has been withdrawn following discussions with all MPTC/NJC unions, and the organisation has offered the following: a consolidated increase of £1,500 to each pay point, with effect from 01 April 2022, in addition to the 6% increase already implemented.