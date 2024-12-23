A service for bereaved parents who have lost a child through stillbirth or miscarriage is to be held at St Thomas’ Church in Douglas in the new year.
Midwives at Noble’s Hospital organise the STAR (’Still Treasured, Always Remembered’) service each year, with the latest service set to take place on January 7 at 2pm.
The service is open for any members of the public to attend, and will give families ‘some space in the new year to remember their little ones through music, poems, readings and reflection’.
Manx Care’s lead midwife for bereavement, Dianne Rubery, commented: 'It’s vital that anyone who’s experienced the loss of a baby is able to talk about the struggles they may be experiencing, and this service is an important opportunity for those families to receive support.
‘I would encourage anyone who feels this would be helpful to them to come along.’