Manx cheese lovers across the water will soon see a taste of the Isle of Man in major supermarket stores across England.
Starting next week, the Isle of Man Creamery’s grass-fed cheese will be available in nearly 300 Morrisons outlets.
The new cheese selection pack includes four 80g portions of Red Leicester, Mature Cheddar, Double Gloucester and Garlic and Chive Mature Cheddar - perfect for a festive cheeseboard.
Additionally, the Creamery has confirmed the packs will be available for doorstep delivery.
While the packs will initially launch in England, the Creamery plans to introduce them on the Isle of Man soon, urging locals to ‘keep their eyes peeled’.
Responding to questions from islanders, the Creamery explained that the packs for Morrisons feature slightly different labeling and were packed specifically for that order.
For now, existing triple packs are available on the island until the new stock arrives.
Isle of Man Creamery was established in 1934 but the original creamery has been around longer and was based at Spring Gardens in Douglas.
It was only when the Farmers’ Cooperative was founded in 1934 that the Creamery as it is now was established.
It changed its name to Isle of Man Creameries in 1996 when it also introduced cartons to replace glass bottles.
The Creamery now employs around 75 people alongside overseeing 31 family-owned dairy farms.
Back in March 2004, Morrisons acquired Safeway, a British supermarket chain, which islanders will remember had a store in Chester Street, Douglas.
That site has housed many supermarkets over its 40-year history, including Lipton's, Presto, Safeway, Morrisons and Shoprite.
Following the announcement, Isle of Man Creamery also confirmed that a new Canadian listing will be released this week for its vintage Red Leicester.