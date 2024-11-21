Eight performers from a local dancing school have travelled to Miami to perform at an American football match.
After a successful process earlier this year, Linzi Brown from Unity Dance School was notified that eight of her dancers had been selected to perform alongside the Miami Dolphin Cheerleaders at an NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots at the Hard Rock stadium.
The dancers will join in with 30 others selected across the UK at half time of the game on Sunday, November 24.
The Manx dancers flew out to London on Wednesday, before then travelling to Miami on Thursday.
Friday and Saturday will be used as rehearsal days, with the dancers then set to become the first from the Isle of Man to perform during an American football game.
Talking about the opportunity for her dancers, Linzi said: ‘To be chosen from a small island really is something very special. How many people can say they have done this in their lifetime?
‘These dancers are aged from 17 to 21 and have all danced alongside myself since they were little.
‘They have been cheerleaders most of their dancing life and to be part of the Miami Dolphin Cheerleaders for a weekend is fabulous recognition of their work, time and commitment and of the work that I put into my own studio.
‘To have a performance opportunity like this is once in a lifetime and I am so proud of the girls and so happy that I am in a position to offer this opportunity.
‘We also want to say thank you to the Arts Council for their support in sponsoring the girls, while the local community have been great at our fundraising events too.
‘The local schools and workplaces have also been great for allowing the dancers the time off.’