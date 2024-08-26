Melton Mowbray’s Daniel Ingham claimed a comfortable flag-to-flag victory in the Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix on Monday afternoon.
Reduced to two laps because of a succession of weather delays, Ingham brought home his 600 Yamaha 35.394s ahead of Chris Cook on the Kawasaki 600.
Brigg’s Sam Johnson completed the top three a further 17 seconds down on Cook.
An emotional Ingham said after the race: 'This means the world to me. I've been second and third before.
‘Things were a bit dodge early on and I didn't know if I'd done enough.
‘But people were waving and cheering at the Gooseneck on the final lap so I thought maybe we've got it.'
Runner-up Cook said he was in disbelief to be on the podium: 'I was struggling on the wet patches, so I'm shocked to be second.'It's hard work racing on a damp track. I had no boards, it's just me and my dad here.
‘We didn't get much practice, so there wasn't a lot of time for setting up.'
Johnson was over the moon with third place: ‘I've been coming here since 2014, so I'm made up. Lap one was good and I was very calm, but I got pumped up a bit on the second lap, then relaxed coming over the mountain. The bike was good.'
Frenchman Julien Cregniot was fourth, Michael Gahan fifth and Scottish newcomer Johnny Stewart an impressive sixth.
Dan Sayle was 16th despite nearly missing the start after retiring during the previous race, while local newcomer Damien Crook was 33rd.
Sayle’s classic 350 stopped at Glen Duff, a couple of miles from his home at the Sulby Glen pub, so he phoned his brother for help and the latter's wife picked him up, then did well to get him back to Douglas via Ramsey and Laxey on the coast road.
'Fair play to the organisers, they let me start at the back of the grid and we were able to drive the car up to the road so I could jump straight onto my bike.'
He did well and was up to ninth at one point, but eventually came home 16th.