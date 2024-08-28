An operation targeting poor and illegal driving in the Isle of Man has come to a close which has resulted in 17 cars seized.
While Isle of Man Constabulary patrols the island’s roads daily, extra resources and man power were funnelled into traffic duties during the period around the Manx Grand Prix.
Dozens of fines were issued to drivers and riders for speeding, driving without due care and attention, using mobile phones while driving and not wearing a seatbelt. Others who committed more serious offences were summonsed to court.
The force’s road traffic policing unit has had a heavy presence on the island’s roads, particularly on the Mountain Road, over the last couple of weeks.
The force said: ‘And like that, our Manx Grand Prix Operation comes to a conclusion. Our team of dedicated officers have been working long days, with reduced days off to ensure this operation could be as successful as possible in terms of keeping the roads safe.
‘Our presence on the roads and enforcement of the laws are vital in preventing road traffic collisions, this meaning that residents/visitors can use the Island safely!
‘We previously mentioned that in the last five years, 50 people have been killed or seriously injured on just the Mountain Road. This being open road collisions only.
‘As such, our mission remains simple and that is to reduce those killed or seriously injured on the island roads by tackling fatal five offences - speeding, driving without due care, drink or drug driving, not wearing seat belt and using a mobile phone while driving.’
The force has also been carrying out checks on vehicles to make sure they are taxed and insured – seizing those without these documents.
The force explained that it will release figures following the operations over TT and the Manx Grand Prix but added: ‘One statistic I can provide now, is that over the last 10 days, 17 vehicles were seized off the island’s roads for various offences, these including being in an un-roadworthy condition, no road tax, no licence and no insurance.
‘And finally, to the 1% I've previously warned to keep looking in their mirrors (those who choose to commit crimes / use our road network to commit offences), we'll continue to make the roads a hostile place for you to operate. Your luck will run out.’
One of the busiest days was Saturday where 20 speeding tickets were issued. Over the last couple of weeks number of vehicle defect rectification notices have also been issued.
It took only 42 minutes after the start of the operation to clock on motorist going well above the speed limit which resulted in a court summons.
Well over 100 drivers and riders received fixed penalties for speeding during the operation and a number have been summonsed to court.
There have been a number of crashed over the last couple of weeks and some of those involved have ended up being fined or charged with driving without due care and attention. Other motorists have committed multiple offences while one driver was so engrossed on their mobile phone, they failed to notice two marked police vehicles before being stopped while still using their phone.