Bank Holiday Monday proved to be another busy day for the island’s traffic police with for vehicles seized and more speeders fined.
To coincide with the Manx Grand Prix, Isle of Man Constabulary has launched an operation to clamp down on poor and illegal driving with a particular focus on the Mountain Road.
Throughout the last couple of weeks dozens of speeders have been fined and a number of cars seized.
Monday proved another busy day with four vehicles seized for being untaxed and in some cases driven uninsured. One drive has been summonsed to court for speeding, wearing no seatbelt and having no tax or insurance.
Another has been summonsed to court for speeding far beyond the limit and another for speeding and expired road tax. Two further motorists have been summonsed to court for expired road tax.
A total of 11 fixed penalties have also been issued for speeding and two for driving without due care and attention following a road traffic collision. A further 12 motorists were issued with vehicle defect rectification notices and four fixed penalty notice were issued for seatbelt and road tax offences.
Along with the update, the police added a warning about ensuing your car is taxed.
Posting on Facebook, the force said: ‘Before you get in your car, take a peek at your tax disk, if it's not there, or it's out of date, get a lift, otherwise you'll find your car getting a lift to a yard by us!’