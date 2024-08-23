Riders were gearing up to take to the famed Mountain Course on Friday with the roads having at around 6pm in preparation for the racing.
But that session is now off after weather took a turn for the worst.
In an update, a spokesperson for the Manx Grand Prix said: ‘Due to sharp showers on the West of the island, this evening's [Friday’s] qualifying session is now cancelled.
The roads will soon start to reopen, however all roads on the TT Mountain Course currently remain closed and must not be entered.’
Earlier in the day, Manx Grand Prix organisers were forced to issue a fresh racing schedule due to an unfavourable weather forecast.
Now, no racing will take place on Sunday, which was planned as part of the contingency session.
Meanwhile, Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday will both see three races taking place on each day - six in total.