The windy weather has caused further disruption to Thursday and Friday’s Steam Packet sailings to and from the Isle of Man.
The midday Manannan crossing from Liverpool has already been delayed until 3pm to avoid the worst of the weather, while the return sailing to Merseyside won’t now depart Douglas until 7.30pm.
It is currently en route back to the island and was due to leave Douglas for the Lancashire port at 7.20pm this evening. However, because of tidal conditions in Douglas it will now depart at 9pm if the weather allows. A final decision as to whether it will sail will be made by 7pm.
This will impact the return sailing at 2.15am.
There’s also disruption to the day’s later Manannan sailings with the evening Liverpool sailing now departing just before midnight.