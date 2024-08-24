It follows a red flag incident on the Mountain Course earlier this afternoon.
The incident took place at Ballacrye, according to race organisers.
In a statement, they said: ‘The rider involved is reported as conscious and talking and is being taken by airmed to Nobles.’
An updated Manx Grand Prix race schedule for today has been issued by organisers in the wake of the incident.
The MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix will now take place at 4pm - more than an hour later than planned - and will consist of two laps.
The Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix will start at 5.45pm while the PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix is now scheduled to take place on Monday.
A revised schedule for Monday will be issued later today, organisers say.