Forecasters at the Ronaldsway Met Office have upgraded the weather warning they issued yesterday from ‘yellow’ to ‘amber’.
The main focus of the warning now is on coastal overtopping and inner-harbour flooding although there is still likely to be a strong southerly wind tonight which will increase to gale force, occasionally reaching severe gale force in some places with gusts of up to 60mph.
Forecaster George Shimmin said: ‘Large spring tides coupled with strong to gale force southerly winds will result in significant overtopping of waves and debris in exposed coastal areas for a couple of hours either side of the next few high tides (Wed 1.15pm, Thurs 1.40am and 2pm).
‘Areas most likely to be affected are northern and central parts of Douglas promenade, Castletown promenade, Shore Road Rushen, as well as Laxey and Ramsey promenades.
‘Inner harbour flooding will also occur around the time of high tide (Thurs 1.40am).
‘In Douglas, flooding is expected on the tongue, parts of Lake Road and the carparks riverside of Lake Road, and perhaps a risk of some minor flooding on North Quay. For Ramsey the areas most at risk are Mezeron Corner and West Quay. Castletown is also at risk and flood defences should be deployed.’
The amber warning remains in force until 4pm tomorrow (Thursday).