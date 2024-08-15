The Ronaldsway Meteorological Office has stated that unsettled and rainy conditions are expected to be present during this year’s Manx Grand Prix.
The annual event begins on Sunday, August 18 and will run until Monday, August 26, with the weather expected to continuing to be fairly miserable across the eight days.
A spokesperson from the Met Office said: ‘There is unusually low confidence in the medium to long-range forecast for this time of year, but the general theme seems to be unsettled weather, with spells of rain as well as some drier interludes developing at times.’
The Isle of Man Government’s five-day forecast predicts Sunday (August 18), the first day of quailifying, to have dry conditions with sunny spells and highs reaching 19 degrees Celsius.
Alternatively, Monday (August 19) is predicted to see cloudy conditions with a risk of rain, with moderate visibility in the rain and hill fog expected.
The low confidence and unpredictability of the weather forecast has been attributed to an ex-hurricane, the effects of which could be felt later next week.
The spokesperson continued: ‘Ex-Hurricane Ernesto could merge into another mid-latitude cyclone centred to the northwest of Scotland, and bring wet and windy conditions to us later next week.
‘However, there is also a chance that it tracks to Greenland or Iceland and stays well to the northwest of us.
‘Additionally, the remnants of Ernesto could remain on the warm side of the jet stream and meander gradually east or southeast, possibly impacting the Azores.
‘It is important to note that at this lead time, the confidence in the track, timing and impact of this event is very low.’
