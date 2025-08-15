Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT bring the island its annual late-summer buzz from this Sunday, and Manx Care has set out how health services will run between Friday 15 and Friday 29 August.
The Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital will operate as normal throughout. GP practices will be closed on the bank holiday, Monday, August 25.
Out-of-hours GP cover will be provided by MEDS.
Phone lines close 15 minutes before service end (normally 23:45, subject to capacity).
MEDS will run every evening from 18:00 to 00:00 across the fortnight, with continuous weekend and bank-holiday cover from 18:00 on Friday 15 to 00:00 on Monday, August 18, and again from 18:00 on Friday 22 to 00:00 on Tuesday, August 26. Evening cover also runs 18:00–00:00 on Monday 18 to Thursday 21, and Tuesday 26 to Friday, August 29.
Ramsey Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit will open 08:00–20:00 (last booking 19:30) from Monday 18 to Friday, August 29, including the bank holiday.
X-ray is available 09:00–17:00 on weekdays, 10:00–16:00 at weekends, and 10:00–16:00 on Monday 25. A minor injuries service at Noble’s will run daily 09:00–20:00.
Several services will close on Monday, August 25: the Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism Centre; Community Dental Services and NHS-contracted dentists (emergency dental care 09:00–11:00 via the emergency service; see the rota on gov.im); most opticians except Specsavers and Boots in Douglas (urgent cases via MEDS or ED); all community-based Therapy and Podiatry; the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service; MCALS; the Patient Transfer office (urgent assistance via the Air Ambulance Service Co-ordinator on +44 1624 650000); and the Wellbeing Partnerships (non-urgent calls and referrals picked up from Tuesday 26). The Vaccination Hub will be closed over the MGP period.
Adult Social Care advises there will be no transport to Day Centres for Older Persons during the week commencing Monday, August 25.
Laa Meanagh Day Centre: South operates as normal; East is closed Monday 25 to Friday 29; Central, Western and Northern centres are open for service users who can make their own way.
Breastfeeding Buddies will not run at St John Ambulance, Douglas, on Thursdays 21 and 28 August.
For support, contact the Infant Feeding team on +44 1624 811837, or your community midwife or health visitor.