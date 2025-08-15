Several services will close on Monday, August 25: the Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism Centre; Community Dental Services and NHS-contracted dentists (emergency dental care 09:00–11:00 via the emergency service; see the rota on gov.im); most opticians except Specsavers and Boots in Douglas (urgent cases via MEDS or ED); all community-based Therapy and Podiatry; the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service; MCALS; the Patient Transfer office (urgent assistance via the Air Ambulance Service Co-ordinator on +44 1624 650000); and the Wellbeing Partnerships (non-urgent calls and referrals picked up from Tuesday 26). The Vaccination Hub will be closed over the MGP period.