Leading figures from the island’s hospitality industry are calling for the government to intervene and help secure the future of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).
It comes after freak August weather resulted in one of the most disastrous race periods in the motorsport event’s 101-year history.
Storm Lilian brought unseasonably high winds as well as heavy and persistent rain to the island last week which cancelled or disrupted a number of qualifiers, races and sailings.
In total, six possible qualifying sessions were scrapped by the bad weather, which also cancelled planned races for Sunday altogether.
A burst sewer on the course also delayed Saturday’s racing by several hours while a course-wide ‘technical issue’ with the digital red flag system and rain also impacted the schedule later in the day.
As a result, organisers had attempted to stage six races on Bank Holiday Monday - the first time in the event’s history that so many races were set to take place on the final day of the event.
But the extreme weather continued to play havoc with Monday’s schedule, delaying the start of racing by several hours.
Organisers were eventually forced to scrap the Junior Manx Grand Prix with the results based on riders’ ‘one lap’ positions after the race was ‘red flagged’ on Saturday.
Other races on the day were cut down by several laps.
Event organisers the Manx Motorcycle Club (MMC) and promoters Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) Events said this year’s event was hit by some ‘some of the worst August weather in 20 years.’
And the effect of the washout races have been felt by a number hospitality businesses on the island.
Andy Saunders, boss of the Quid’s Inn pub in Douglas, described the event as ‘the worst in years’ for trade while The Ginger Hall landlord Mark Evans said trade was up to 45% down compared to last year’s event.
Although both believe the weather was a major factor in the dwindling number of fans attending the races, they said the shorter MGP schedule is also playing a part.
Introduced in 2022, the current format sees fewer days designated for racing compared to previous years.
In a joint statement issued over the weekend, the MMC and ACU Events defended the shorter schedule, saying that they aren’t able to put on more racing days because of the Grand Prix’s reliance on off-island volunteers for medical and marshal cover to ensure races can go ahead.
According to both groups if the longer schedule, last held in 2019, had been in place this year, all qualifying sessions would have been cancelled with no contingency sessions available.
But the statement will come as little consolation to Mr Evans, the man at the helm of the iconic Ginger Hall located on the Mountain Course.
He estimates that the Sulby pub has seen a downturn in trade of up to 45% compared to last year’s event.
‘We’ve noticed a dramatic decrease in the amount of people that have been through the door and around the pub over the event,’ he said.
‘I had a look before and we’ve had 1,000 fewer sales than the period of Manx Grand Prix last year, so that means 1,000 fewer transactions over the till, not 1,000 fewer people.
‘So that's, that's quite a big number, and obviously the takings have reflected that as well.
‘We took 40% or 45% less this year than we did last year. So that's where we are and I'm not really sure what all of the reasons are for that.’
Mark said he believes the pub’s trade hit was mainly down to the bad weather which swept across the island during the event as well as the low visitor numbers at nearby campsite Sulby Claddaghs.
He said: ‘For us, the numbers of people at the Claddaghs were well down, there was hardly anybody there over the Grand Prix and TT, the numbers are right down.
‘There aren't any facilities there. There’s a charge for people to go there. There's putting people off.’
He continued: ‘I'm pretty certain that one of the main reasons is the weather. And there's just nothing you can do about that. It is what it is.
‘We're out of town, and what tends to happen is people plan their day.
‘People say we’ll go the Ginger for the day but if it's raining, they're not going to do that because there's just a pub and not an awful lot else around here for them to do.’
And while Mark admitted that there are ‘plenty of more qualified people than me’ to discuss the shorter schedule, he said he believed it is a factor in the reduced numbers.
He said: ‘I think it’s common sense really that if something’s spread out over two weeks, there’s going to be more opportunity for people to get about over two weeks rather than squeezing stuff into nine days.’
It’s a view that’s backed by fellow publican Mr Saunders, a board member of the island’s licensed victuallers association (LVA).
He believes there are ways to address the event’s apparent volunteer shortage and restore the event to its former glory.
‘Obviously, the big thing that we all really feel for is for the visitors that did get here and the visitors that didn't get here over the Manx Grand Prix,’ he said.
‘The schedule isn't good. I think everybody accepts that.
‘We do understand that the organisers have a very, very difficult task.
‘The Manx Motorcycle Club puts an awful lot of work into this event.
‘But I think we just need to use the tools that we have available in our national toolbox to help them.
‘Hopefully, we could get them a bit of support to get it back to the two-week schedule that all of us want.’
And Mr Saunders thinks that government intervention to incentivise fans to attend the MGP could help transform the event’s fortunes.
‘I think the easy way to do that is to consider using the Steam Packet to get more marshals here,’ he said.
‘What I would suggest is that any marshal who comes to the TT can get a free ferry ticket for the Grand Prix.
‘That would certainly entice some over.’ Mr Saunders said that he had been told that many marshals did not attend this year because of the shortened schedule.
‘The government has to look at helping to get this event back on track,’ he said.
‘Before Covid, the MGP was growing well.
‘It had a barren spell, but there were signs of improvement.
‘We could hopefully get that back again because if we lose it, it's a massive chunk out of our summer season.’
According to MGP organisers, the event’s new shorter schedule provides the flexibility to stage additional and longer qualifiers and races in the event of delays and cancellations.
Speaking on Saturday, John McBride, chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club said: ‘I feel for the riders and fans of the Manx Grand Prix, who have had to endure such unprecedented disruption this week.
‘I would like to thank them all for their co-operation and understanding during this difficult period. The Manx Motor Cycle Club are very grateful to our colleagues at ACU Events, for their skill and professionalism in managing these issues, and we thank them for ensuring that everyone impacted by the necessary delays has been kept up to date in a clear and timely manner.’
Gary Thompson MBE, BEM, Clerk of the Course, ACU Events added: ‘The past week has thrown us a vast number of challenges, and it has been incredibly frustrating to not be able to give everyone the time on the TT Mountain Course that they deserve.
‘Above everything though, our priority as race organiser is always the safety of riders, marshals and spectators, and we have regularly been left with no option but to delay or cancel proceedings.
‘I would like to put on record my thanks to everyone involved in the race organisation as well as our colleagues at The TT Marshals and Manx Motorsport Medical Services for their outstanding commitment over the past week, in often trying conditions.’
A spokesperson for the Department for Enterprise said: ‘The Department would like to thank all those involved in the 2024 Manx Grand Prix, including the Manx Motor Cycle Club (MMCC), the race organiser ACU Events Ltd as well as all the officials, marshals, medics, volunteers that support the event.
‘This year’s MGP undoubtedly faced a set of challenges, including weather conditions which had a profound impact on the schedule.
‘Recognising that longer motorsport events present a number of benefits for the economy, these are balanced with a number of equally valid constraints which must be considered to ensure events are delivered safely and professionally.
‘The Department will continue to support the MMCC as they reflect and debrief on the 2024 Manx Grand Prix and develop their plans for the event into 2025 and beyond.’