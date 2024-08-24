The groups behind the Manx Grand Prix have defended the event’s shorter schedule after both this year’s qualifiers and races were marred by a ‘series of unprecedented disruptions.’
Event promoters the Manx Motor Cycle Club and race organisers ACU Events Ltd made the comments as they issued a joint-statement thanking everyone who has supported this year’s troubled races. According to the groups, the Isle of Man has experienced some of the worst August weather in 20 years over the past several days.
Storm Lilian brought unseasonably high winds as well as heavy and persistent rain to the island earlier in the week which cancelled or disrupted a number of sailings.
This unsettled weather system also resulted in the cancellation of six possible qualifying sessions and forced racing to stop early on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, a burst sewer in Union Mills - which sent waste water streaming cover parts of the course in the area - also caused significant delays to the start of racing.
A course-wide technical issue which affected radio communication and a red flag incident also hit Saturday’s schedule. John McBride, Chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club, said: ‘I feel for the riders and fans of the Manx Grand Prix, who have had to endure such unprecedented disruption this week.
‘I would like to thank them all for their co-operation and understanding during this difficult period.
‘The Manx Motor Cycle Club are very grateful to our colleagues at ACU Events, for their skill and professionalism in managing these issues, and we thank them for ensuring that everyone impacted by the necessary delays has been kept up to date in a clear and timely manner.’ Gary Thompson MBE, BEM, Clerk of the Course, ACU Events added: ‘The past week has thrown us a vast number of challenges, and it has been incredibly frustrating to not be able to give everyone the time on the TT Mountain Course that they deserve.
‘Above everything though, our priority as Race Organiser is always the safety of riders, marshals and spectators, and we have regularly been left with no option but to delay or cancel proceedings.
‘I would like to put on record my thanks to everyone involved in the Race Organisation as well as our colleagues at The TT Marshals and Manx Motorsport Medical Services for their outstanding commitment over the past week, in often trying conditions.’ The current Manx Grand Prix schedule, introduced in 2022, means that there are less scheduled days for racing compared to races in prior years.
But the Manx Motor Cycle Club and ACU Events say that due to the event’s reliance on off island volunteers to provide medical and marshal cover for the event, it is not possible to put on a second week of racing.
According to both groups, if the schedule from 2019 had been in place for 2024, all qualifying sessions would have been cancelled with no contingency sessions available.
Organisers say that the new schedule provides additional flexibility during Thursday and Friday and ensures two additional longer qualifying sessions can be staged, in addition to the increased opening session scheduled on the opening Sunday afternoon. John McBride, added: ‘What makes the Manx Grand Prix so special is the unwavering passion for the event that is shared amongst its competitors, spectators along with all those involved.
‘And, whilst the volume of races that will be scheduled for Monday will not be without its challenges, I do believe that together we will be able to bring the 2024 Manx Grand Prix to a conclusion with the delivery of a spectacular programme of racing for all to enjoy” A revised schedule for Monday’s races is due to be issued on Sunday morning.