Manx Grand Prix newcomer Darryl Anderson has been excluded from the event following a positive drugs test.
The 27 year old from Garvagh in Northern Ireland, who was due to compete in the Senior and Classic Senior classes, tested positive for the use of recreational substances in a random drugs test carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols.
On behalf of MGP organisers ACU Events Ltd, the Auto Cycle Union (ACU) has passed the matter on to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI), the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Ireland, to carry out their formal judicial process.
A statement from organisers added: 'The Manx Grand Prix Races and the ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.'