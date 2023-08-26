Further back, McGuinness’ third place was coming under threat from Anderson with the Northern Irishman just 3.32 seconds behind. A second lap of 111.395mph by Harrison saw him record the fastest ever lap by a 500cc single cylinder classic machine and it gave him a more comfortable lead over Browne of 11.1seconds. McGuinness was still in third, but Anderson had brought the gap down further to 1.6 seconds whilst McLean was keeping himself well in contention after a strong lap of 109.584mph. At Glen Helen on the final lap, Browne appeared to be running into trouble as he’d slipped some 28 seconds behind and Anderson was now only 0.4 seconds behind McGuinness with the battle for the final podium spot very much on. Indeed, Anderson had taken over third by the time they jumped Ballaugh Bridge for the final time. Leading on the road, Harrison continued to press on as he looked to better his previous lap, but he eased off as he descended the Mountain for the final time to eventually win by 52 seconds.