Former Historic TT winner Dave Roper will be parading a MV Agusta previously ridden by Giacomo Agostini and Phil Read at Jurby Day this Sunday.
He will be one of the star turns in the classic parades.
These will be split into three groups and are expected to start from 11am (continuing throughout the day, with the last around 3.30pm).
Dave Molyneux will be parading the Ireson TZ750 Yamaha that he won his first TT aboard in 1989 with Colin Hardman.
The Andreas Racing Association-organised event will also include static displays, food and beverage stalls and a six-race programme for modern machines (from around 11.45am).
Notable will be the sidecar class in which the Crowe brothers and the aforementioned Molyneux are likely to feature strongly, the latter on his modern 890 KTM twin.
Gates open at 9.30am, its a £6 entry for adults, under-16s are free.
There will also be trials and enduro demos from Tom Knight.