A restaurant manager has spoken out about his decision to offer shelter to stranded motorsport fans after their ferry was cancelled by bad weather.
Branded as a ‘hero’ on social media, Pasquale Bufano originally invited a family to stay at his place when they returned to the Barbary Coast and Grill Restaurant after Monday’s midnight Manannan sailing was scrapped.
But after discovering that up to 30 Manx Grand Prix fans had been left stranded by the cancelled journey, his quick thinking gave them all a place to rest and wait out the abysmal weather. Torrid conditions saw a number of Steam Packet sailings either ditched or delayed during the famed motorsport event.
They included the planned midnight Manannan sailing - an additional journey put on specifically for the Manx Grand Prix - which was due to depart the island for Liverpool but was cancelled late on Monday.
Fans planning to journey on the cancelled midnight sailing were asked to ‘leave the terminal’ after the sailing was cancelled. Among them was a man in his 80s who had travelled to the island to marshal at the motorsport event, Media Isle of Man understands. One woman, whose partner and son spent the night at the restaurant, said fans were asked to leave the terminal after the sailing was cancelled.
Writing on a TT fan group on social media, she said: ‘Would like to say a huge thank you to the very kind manager of the Barbary Coast Restaurant, Douglas.
‘Last night my partner and son [were] among the other people left stranded for the night as the Sea Cat [Manannan] was cancelled due to bad weather and were asked to vacate the terminal.
‘The [Barbary Coast] manager came over to the terminal and invited them to keep warm and stay in the restaurant out of the dreadful weather.
‘Thank you for your kindness.’
The manager of Barbary Coast, Pasquale Bufano, has described the evening’s events to Media Isle of Man, explaining why he made the decision to give the stranded passengers a place to put their feet up and keep them out of the wind and rain.
Mr Pasquale said it had been a busy Monday evening and he was carrying out the usual routine of closing up at around 10.30pm, when a woman who had been eating there returned to the Douglas restaurant.
Pasquale said: ‘I was closing and cashing up when a lady, who had been eating with us and her family, came back to see if she could charge her phone.
‘She explained to me that the boat was cancelled, and basically the family were going to sleep in their car.
‘I told myself that I’m not going to let them sleep in the car, they could come to mine.’
That was when the woman told Pasquale of all the other people stranded at the Sea Terminal.
‘You surely can’t throw people out at night, it was raining, it was windy, it was a horrendous night,’ he said.
‘I was very concerned about the other people so I went and had a look at the Sea Terminal.
‘I saw there were families, kids, pensioners, all people asking about the situation.
‘I thought the bikers don’t have a car, and they were meant to sleep outside under the rain.
‘At the beginning I thought I’ll bring them all to mine, but my roommate was not going to be happy with that!’
‘That’s when I used my brain, and thought of a solution, “I’ve got a big place here [Barbary Coast], but I couldn’t do it without permission of the owner”.’
After the tough task of distinguishing those who were stranded on the island and those who were arriving to the island off the Manxman, he rounded the group up and took them to Barbary Coast. He said receiving permission from his bosses was no problem, and agreed to stay with them all night.
‘I’ll be up all night, I’ll take care of them, I told them that everything is going to be alright!’ Pasquale said.
‘They were all shocked, and I asked the people at the desk of the Sea Terminal whether they were genuinely going to close the place and leave these people outside in this weather, and they said “there’s nothing they can do”.
‘At the end of the day, in my opinion, they should take responsibility, yes it’s closed but you need to give them a roof over their heads.’
When Pasquale arrived back at Barbary Coast, there was a group of people waiting outside, which he said made him feel proud.
‘I offered them coffee and teas, making them feel warm. ‘I said “lie down and help yourself, whatever you want”.
‘There was some chicken left over because we always have chicken left over for the staff.
‘I warmed it up, I gave them some food, and then I realised they weren't sleeping very comfortably, so I took all the tables away, I put the chairs up and tried to make sure they were comfy.’
Pasquale was particularly keen to help a man in his 80s who had travelled to the island alone to marshal for the Manx Grand Prix.
He said: ‘He comes over to the Isle of Man to help us, and we can't do that to him, we need to take care of these people at the end of the day!’
He also went back to the Sea Terminal, around 1am, to ensure nobody was left behind.
He found an old man sleeping on the pavement in the rain, and another couple in their car. He brought them both back to Barbary Coast.
Not wanting all the credit, Pasquale thanked his assistant manager Morgan for supporting him in offering hospitality throughout the night.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, which manages the Sea Terminal, said: ‘Monday’s midnight Manannan sailing between Douglas and Liverpool was cancelled by the ship’s captain because of bad weather.
‘The decision was communicated to those booked to travel on the sailing three hours before the scheduled departure.
‘In the event of weather affected sailings it is the passenger’s responsibility to make alternative accommodation arrangements.
‘The Steam Packet advised local passengers to return home and visiting passengers who have been staying with family, friends, or local businesses to return to their accommodation, if possible, or find alternative accommodation.
‘On this occasion travellers had time to make overnight arrangements and plenty of accommodation was available on island.
‘Isle of Man Steam Packet helped passengers to rearrange their sailings.
‘It is Government policy to close the Sea Terminal Building after the last sailing of the day.
‘There are emergency plans in place to open the building in exceptional situations if there is no accommodation available on island.
‘However, on this occasion, there was sufficient notice given of the cancellation and there was accommodation available.
‘We know how challenging it can be to find a place to stay unexpectedly and we encourage everyone to consider travel insurance that includes cover for unforeseen circumstances
‘It was pleasing to hear of a local business helping passengers during this difficult time and Government appreciates the discomfort felt by those effected by travel disruption and hopes that passengers still had an enjoyable visit to the island.’