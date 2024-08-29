Motorsport fans who visited the island to watch the Manx Grand Prix spent the night in a restaurant after their ferry was cancelled.
Among them was a man in his 80s who had travelled to the island to marshal at the motorsport event, Media Isle of Man understands.
The unseasonal bad weather disrupted or cancelled a number of sailings during the motorsport event.
It included the planned midnight Manannan sailing - an additional journey put on specifically for the Manx Grand Prix - which was due to depart the island for Liverpool but was cancelled late on Monday.
Fans planning to journey on the cancelled midnight sailing were allegedly asked to ‘leave the terminal’ after the sailing was cancelled.
Many were subsequently given shelter at the Barbary Coast and Grill Restaurant, owned by the Jaks Group, in Douglas.
One woman, whose partner and son spent the night at the restaurant, said fans were asked to leave the terminal after the sailing was cancelled.
Writing on a TT fan group on social media, she said: ‘Would like to say a huge thank you to the very kind manager of the Barbary Coast Restaurant, Douglas.
‘Last night my partner and son [were] among the other people left stranded for the night as the Sea Cat [Manannan] was cancelled due to bad weather and were asked to vacate the terminal.
‘The [Barbary Coast] manager came over to the terminal and invited them to keep warm and stay in the restaurant out of the dreadful weather.
‘Thank you for your kindness.’
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, which manages the Sea Terminal, said: ‘Monday’s midnight Manannan sailing between Douglas and Liverpool was cancelled by the ship’s captain because of bad weather.
‘The decision was communicated to those booked to travel on the sailing three hours before the scheduled departure.
‘In the event of weather affected sailings it is the passenger’s responsibility to make alternative accommodation arrangements.
‘The Steam Packet advised local passengers to return home and visiting passengers who have been staying with family, friends, or local businesses to return to their accommodation, if possible, or find alternative accommodation.
‘On this occasion travellers had time to make overnight arrangements and plenty of accommodation was available on island.
‘Isle of Man Steam Packet helped passengers to rearrange their sailings.
‘It is Government policy to close the Sea Terminal Building after the last sailing of the day.
‘There are emergency plans in place to open the building in exceptional situations if there is no accommodation available on island.
‘However, on this occasion, there was sufficient notice given of the cancellation and there was accommodation available.
‘We know how challenging it can be to find a place to stay unexpectedly and we encourage everyone to consider travel insurance that includes cover for unforeseen circumstances
‘It was pleasing to hear of a local business helping passengers during this difficult time and Government appreciates the discomfort felt by those effected by travel disruption and hopes that passengers still had an enjoyable visit to the Island.’