A rider died after sustaining ‘multiple injuries’ during an incident at the Manx Grand Prix, an inquest has heard.
Louis O’Regan passed away following the incident at around 5pm near Kate’s Cottage on Sunday, August 17.
An inquest into the 43-year-old Irishman’s death was opened at Douglas Courthouse on Friday afternoon.
The inquest opening was told that investigations are ongoing into the circumstances relating to the incident.
Deputy Coroner Rebecca Cubbon described Mr O’Regan, who lived in Didcot, England as an electrical engineer by trade during Friday’s short hearing. She said: ‘As there is an ongoing investigation it is necessary to open and adjourn the inquest.’
A postmortem found that Mr O’Regan had died of ‘multiple injuries’ following a high-speed incident on the course. Ms Cubbon concluded by saying: ‘I express my condolences to Mr O’Regan’s family.’
That sentiment was echoed by a representative from Manx Grand Prix promoters ACU Events Limited who also spoke to express his condolences during the hearing.
The inquest was opened and adjourned until a later date.
Mr O’Regan was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th.
He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph.
Following the incident, Manx Grand Prix issued a statement saying: ‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends.’
A section of the Mountain Road between the Bungalow and Creg-ny-Baa remained closed for around five hours while police carried out investigations into the incident.