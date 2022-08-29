Manx Grand Prix: Stephen Smith wins Senior race

The order remained the same by the time they reached Ramsey and as they started the fourth and final lap, Smith’s lead over Williams reached 41.2 seconds with Ingham in third, four seconds back. McConnachy still occupied fourth from Lopez and Cook whilst further back French newcomer Amalric Blanc was going well in tenth. Smith had everything under control and was able to ride to his signals for the remainder of the lap and to a clear win of 38.6 seconds but it was Ingham who took second after overhauling Williams at Ballaugh on the final lap.