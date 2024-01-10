Manx National Heritage submitted the application to replace the existing entrance to the site in late November, but since then have received backlash from the public.
The replacement kiosk, or the ‘welcome hub’, was heavily criticised by local historian and film-maker Charles Guard, who described the artists impression of the site like a ‘plastic portable cabin’ and a ‘container in a carpark’.
However, despite the withdrawal of the plans by Manx National Heritage, a statement issued by the charity says the use of similar modern structures as visitor welcome centres is ‘commonplace at heritage sites across the UK and further afield’.
The statement also said that ‘well-travelled visitors are accustomed to and expect high levels of service, access to information and visitor facilities which include retail opportunities’.
In documents published on the planning website this month, head of properties Steve Blackford emailed planners to say: ‘After further consideration we believe that we can effect a number of changes to the proposed scheme which will address the key issues of siting and perception of mass to reduce the impact on the approach and setting of the wheel.
‘Please can I request that this application and application 23/01322/CON are withdrawn and a new application will follow in due course.’
A site visit recently took place and planning officer Vanessa Porter told Mr Blackford she had ‘concerns’ regarding the application and that her recommendation ‘would not be favourable’.
She said: ‘The proposal fails to respect the historic importance of the Laxey Wheel, by introducing a larger massing, of a modern design which is not in keeping with the Conservation Area as a whole, or the site itself.
‘With the location of the proposal and how close the proposal is to the Laxey Wheel, it would have significant harm to the structure.
‘As such it is deemed by its siting, massing and modern form/ materials that it would significantly harm the main principle viewpoints of the Laxey Wheel which is from the main approach of the car park.’
Garff Commissioners also publicly criticised the designs when it was first announced, and asked Manx National Heritage to ‘redesign its plans’.
A spokesperson for the Commissioners said that the design and quality of the structure was ‘not appropriate for a site of cultural importance’.
It added: ‘The board will be requesting that Manx National Heritage bring forward a new proposal that more appropriately respects the heritage of the Laxey Wheel in terms of both construction materials and design’.
Manx National Heritage says although the original plans have been withdrawn, it still aims to ‘provides an affordable, low maintenance and contemporary Visitor Welcome Hub’ for the Laxey Wheel.
A statement issued by MNH on Wednesday said: ‘Manx National Heritage’s aim is to develop enhanced visitor facilities at the Laxey Wheel, creating a new visitor arrival point with a retail experience, also providing improved staff welfare facilities.
‘Following a meeting with theplanning officer prior to Christmas, the decision was taken to make revisions to plans for the facility, which provides an affordable, low maintenance and contemporary visitor welcome hub. Revised plans will be prepared and discussed with key stakeholders prior to re-submission for planning approval.
‘The use of similar modern structures as Visitor Welcome centres is commonplace at heritage sites across the UK and further afield.
‘Well-travelled visitors are accustomed to, and expect high levels of service, access to information and visitor facilities which include retail opportunities.
‘Welcome hubs of this nature have become a vital component in providing access to heritage sites, whilst ensuring a focus on the needs of the modern-day visitor.
‘The proposed new facility is to be paid for by charitable funds and will be introduced alongside the completion of the second phase of an award winning conservation project which concludes this autumn, when repairs to the Laxey Wheel’s rod duct and T-rocker will be completed.
‘£1.6 million will have been invested in conservation and repairs of the Laxey Wheel and the wider site over a period of three years.’
Manx National Heritage are hoping to replace the current kiosk as it’s too small, cold and damp for its staff to work in.