A Pharaoh Hound from the Isle of Man received best in breed at this year's Crufts event.
Perle, representing the Ynchreenoo show dogs team, was first an open bitch class and won the Bitch CC and Best in Breed under top hound specialist Judge Mrs D I Cook against competition from all over the world.
Perle was then awarded group three in the Hound Group under Judge Mike Caple out of thousands of other hound entries.
This is the second year in a row that Perle has accomplished such a feat.
Laura Merryweather, who is from Ramsey and proprietor of Ynchreenoo Show Affix, handled Perle to this achievement.
She said: ‘Crufts is the best dog show in the world and 2023 was certainly one to remember for us and a dream come true for the second year running to win Best of Breed and then to again be awarded Group three with some truly stunning exhibits from all over the world.
‘I feel very proud to fly the flag for the Isle of Man and make history as this is the first time a Manx show exhibitor has been awarded a group three placing in the hound group for two consecutive years.
‘I would also like to thank everyone for their support and kind words and the Steam Packet Company for its help to enable us to get a boat on Friday after our boat was cancelled on Thursday with the bad weather.'
Ynchreenoo has achieved some fantastic results over the last 12 months, including winning Top Pharaoh Hound within the UK in 2022 and Top UK Hound 3 overall in the UK in 2022 and Perle is currently Top UK Pharaoh Hound 2023
Laura and Perle appeared on the live Channel 4 coverage of Crufts on Saturday night which reached over five million viewers.