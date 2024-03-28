‘The presentation will delve into the crucial, often underestimated role our constitution plays in everyday life - from election mechanics and policy development to international relations and regional partnerships. ‘Additionally, we will unveil the Manx Labour Party's 2024 manifesto. This document will outline our commitments and strategic initiatives aimed at tackling current challenges while seizing future opportunities for the betterment of all island residents.’ The meeting begins at 12.30pm. For more information, please contact [email protected]