A Manx-language film produced 25 years ago is now available to enjoy online for the first time.
Produced in 1998, Y Turrys Taggloo (The Talking Journey) was a joint venture between Culture Vannin, Manx language charity Caarjyn ny Gaelgey, and Duke Video.
It was presented by the late Dr Brian Stowell, who is remembered for his work and passion for the Manx language as well as his promotion and love of Manx culture.
Over the course of the hour-long film, Brian stops in different parts of the island to talk to some of the leading figures of the Manx revival during the 1990s.
The film also features archive footage of the island, some of which is almost a century old.
Culture Vannin Manx language development officer Ruth Keggin Gell said: ‘The film offers an excellent reminder of all the hard work undertaken by so many which had enabled the Manx language and culture to be in the strong position it is today.
‘It is also a chance to fondly remember some of the Manx speakers featured in the film, such as Leslie Quirk RBV, Johnny Crellin RBV and Freddie Cowle, who are sadly no longer with us.’
See it below.