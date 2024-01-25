Hospice Isle of Man has received two donations from organisations on the island - Hansard and the Manx Lottery Trust.
Douglas-based employer Hansard has pledged £10,000 in a new collaboration with hospice that will see solar panels installed at the charity’s site in Braddan.
The project looks to ‘secure a sustainable future for the hospice, significantly reduce annual running costs and enable more funds to be directed towards crucial care services for the community.’
The scheme will cost £100,000, and hospice are looking at other fundraising efforts in a bid to cover the remaining costs.
Graham Sheward, CEO of Hansard, said: ‘The inspiring work of the team at Hospice has long been appreciated by residents of the island, and our support in ensuring that this continues long into the future is Hansard’s way in acknowledging our respect and admiration of those that deliver such an essential service to those in need.’
The Manx Lottery Trust has also given the hospice £2,500.
The money will be used to buy new kitchen equipment at the charity’s facility, ‘ensuring that the highest standards and quality of food are maintained for the patients, visiting family and friends, and staff’.
A spokesperson from the charity explained: ‘Our kitchen operates every single day of the year, serving a diverse community of individuals who may be experiencing a wide range of emotions.
‘The dedicated chefs take great pride in their work, but their efforts have been hindered by aging equipment.
‘As a result, the need for new kitchen equipment became apparent.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘With so many elements making Hospice tick, we’re pleased to help with the refurbishment of the kitchen.’