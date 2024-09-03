Manx Lottery Trust has awarded a £2,500 grant to the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb (IoMOK) to support the remapping of South Barrule Forest and Archallagan Forests, as well as the creation of new maps for Chibbanagh Plantation and Mooragh Park.
This funding, provided through the Trust’s smaller grants programme, will enable the group to enhance and expand orienteering opportunities across the island.
Significant changes in footpaths, tracks and vegetation in South Barrule and Archallagan forests, caused by recent storms, necessitate the remapping of these areas for orienteering use.
Additionally, new maps will be created for Chibbanagh Plantation and Mooragh Park, where permanent orienteering markers will be placed.
IoMOK development officer William Higgins will be leading the project on a voluntary basis, including the placement of permanent markers and the development of various orienteering courses.
The new maps and courses will be made available for download.
William said: ‘We are incredibly thankful to Manx Lottery Trust for this funding.
‘The creation of accurate, up-to-date maps and the placement of permanent markers are essential for the continued growth and enjoyment of orienteering in the Isle of Man.
‘This grant will allow us to enhance our current offerings and provide new opportunities for both novice and experienced orienteers.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘We are pleased to support the klubb with this grant.
‘Their dedication to providing high-quality orienteering experiences is praiseworthy, and we are excited to see how the new maps and permanent markers will enrich the orienteering community.’
The South Barrule Forest will be featured in IOMOK's Boxing Day event this year, with Chibbanagh Plantation and Mooragh Park planned for events in 2025.
For more information about Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb and their upcoming events, please visit the group’s website https://orienteering.im/