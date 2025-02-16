A group of Ramsey campaigners are calling on fellow residents to oppose proposals by Manx National Heritage to dispose of land for housing development.
The two fields off Bowring Road and Richmond Road are situated close to the Grove Museum.
They are among the list of amendments to the draft Area Plan for the North which were recommended for approval by the planning inspector following a public inquiry last year.
MNH requested, as part of that public inquiry, consideration be given to the zoning of the two outlying fields for future residential development.
Between them the two sites can accommodate up to 30 homes, 19 in the one off Bowring Road and 11 in the other off Richmond Road.
MNH insists no final decisions have been taken to dispose of both plots but has been considering ‘all options’ for income generation.
A group of Ramsey residents is calling on people to set out their objections to the plans in the Cabinet Office’s consultation on the proposed modifications to the Area Plan.
Posting on Facebook, they said: ‘We believe there was a lack of objections to MNH’s proposal to rezone two of their fields for residential development due to a lack of awareness of the proposal. Now is your chance to object.’
The group said the rezoning plan contravened MNH’s ethos and principles.
They also cited concerns over the impact on biodiversity including potential loss of trees that border the two fields, overshadowing and the loss of outlook and privacy, shortfalls in social facilities, noise or disturbance, highway safety and the risk of worsening flood risk and the strain on sewage and water systems.
Recommending that the sites RR011 and RR012 be designated for residential development in the Area Plan, planning inspector Brian Sims concluded they were sufficiently far enough away from the Grove to not detract from the heritage value of the museum.
Site RR011 is on the opposite side of the A9 Bowring Road to the museum while RR012 is separated from the southern boundary of the Grove’s grounds by Richmond Road and is further from the house itself.
The inspector states in his report: ‘The Grove uniquely preserves a Victorian residence and justifies a high level of protection in itself and with regard to its setting.
‘Objections to the allocation of these sites include disapproval of their proposed disposal from public ownership and protection by Manx National Heritage and the motivation behind it.’
He pointed out that the museum has extensive grounds and the house and its outbuildings lie well back from the road.
‘In the circumstances, I do not consider that the presently open site RR011 contributes so significantly to the setting of the Grove that appropriately designed residential development would detract from the heritage value of the museum,’ he said.
‘If these relatively modest housing sites were added to the supply, they would widen the choice in size and type of residential development options available in Ramsey.’
The consultation on the 86 proposed modifications to the Area Plan for the North and West was launched on January 16 and closes on March 27.
The majority of the changes are supported by the Cabinet Office including modification number M93 which relates to the sites RR011 and RR012.
Manx Museum and National Trust purchased the Grove, its contents and adjoining land extending to 14 acres from the estate of Janet and Alice Gibb for £10,000 in 1976.
The Gibb sisters had previously granted an unrestricted option for the Trust to purchase, exercisable on the death of the last surviving sister.
Grove museum opened to the public in 1978.
MNH says there are no covenants or other restrictions that would prevent disposal or development of the land but it is currently required to obtain Tynwald approval before permanent disposal, should this situation arise.
Chief executive Connie Lovel said: ‘At such an early stage in the process, a prudent approach is being taken by MNH. It is not an inevitable conclusion that a final decision would be taken to dispose of both plots of land at the Grove.’
Views to the consultation can be registered online at consult.gov.im