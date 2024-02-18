Manx National Heritage has started the search for a new tenant for ‘No.1 Market Square’ in Castletown.
The building’s previous tenants was Barclays Bank, with it being announced in November last year that the branch in Castletown would be closing in February.
Expressions of interest to lease the historic property are currently being invited by its owners Manx National Heritage, ‘offering potential tenants 2068 square feet of prime commercial space in the heart of Castletown’.
The duration of the tenancy will be for a minimum 10 years, with the lease available on a full repairing basis.
Steve Blackford, Head of Properties for Manx National Heritage said: ‘In addition to operating our museums and visitor attractions, Manx National Heritage has a wider estate of properties including residential properties, commercial premises and landholdings leased to tenants, generating income for our charity.
‘Many of these are registered historic buildings and located in some of the Isle of Man’s most stunning and precious settings. This opportunity in Castletown will be of particular interest to businesses wishing to base themselves in the very centre of the Isle of Man’s ancient capital’.
Originally the town’s Market Hall, ‘No. 1 Market Square’ was designed by architect Thomas Brine in 1829 who designed many buildings in Castletown. The lower floor of the building later became a butcher’s shop.
In around 1889 it was home to the ‘Manx Bank’ and by the 1930s it became ‘Martin’s Bank’.
The buildings upper rooms housed the Athol Club in the mid-20th Century, a social club which included snooker tables, newspapers and magazines.
It has been home to Barclays Bank for over four decades and is registered on the Isle of Man Historic Buildings Register.
A spokesperson for the charity commented: ‘In recent years, Castletown has been completely transformed, thanks to a multitude of regeneration projects creating a vibrant and attractive town centre.
‘A broad and diverse offering helps to attract a wide range of people to spend longer and spend more in an area, whether this be to live, work, shop or enjoy leisure time.’
Mr Blackford continued: ‘This transformation can be attributed to the immense success of work completed by Castletown Commissioners and the town’s many public and private sector stakeholders, who recognised the potential of Castletown’s historic environment, in which we are pleased to offer this prime commercial building for lease’.
Interested parties are invited to submit their request for an information pack by 12 noon on 28 February 2024 to [email protected]. Prospective tenants will be invited to view the property before submitting their proposals to lease the building.