Manx National Heritage’s Lego trail is back

Manx National Heritage has announced that one of the charity’s favourite family trails, Lego on the Loose, is back this Easter, when a tribe of Lego minifigures will be making their way across the Isle of Man.

The heritage charity is inviting locals to help track the Lego characters down by searching the Manx Museum, Castle Rushen and the House of Manannan to find them.

There are three levels of increasing difficultly to tackle with, level one at the Manx Museum being the easiest and level three at Castle Rushen being the most challenging.

The person who successfully locates all of the missing figures, answers the questions correctly and is drawn at random from the correct complete entries will win a display case containing all 32 of the collectible Lego minifigures.

Lego last visited the Manx National Heritage sites in 2018, when Lego minifigures broke out of the Playful Pasts exhibition at the House of Manannan.

Suzanne Walker, visitor services manager at MNH, said: ‘All of us here at Manx National Heritage are so excited to confirm the return of Lego on the Loose this Easter.

‘For our charity, family activities and events are highlights of the year, giving us the chance to involve thousands of people in enjoying the Isle of Man’s heritage in a fun and appealing way.’

Pick up a trail at the Manx Museum, House of Manannan or Castle Rushen from Saturday, April 9. There are three weeks to complete it, which ends on May 2.

Admission to children at all MNH sites is free, with a £2 donation recommended for participating in the trail.

The three sites the Lego figures have escaped are open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, seven days a week.