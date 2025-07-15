A Manx-born optometrist has welcomed a £100,000 grant that will help build a new dental and vision clinic in rural Uganda.
Debbie Young, who has worked at Bwindi Community Hospital through UK charity REACHBwindi, praised the support from the Rotary Club of Rushen & Western Mann and the Isle of Man Government.
‘I am so grateful to the Isle of Man, led by the Rotary Club of Rushen & Western Mann, for supporting Bwindi Community Hospital,’ she said. ‘By allowing us to deliver this much-needed expansion of eye and dental health in Uganda, we can and we will make a real difference to people’s lives.’
The £100,000 grant was awarded to the Rotary Club’s charitable trust through the Isle of Man Government’s International Development Small Grants scheme.
The funding will support the construction of a new Dental Vision Clinic at the hospital, which serves a remote population in south-west Uganda. The current clinic operates out of a converted shipping container.
The new £390,000 facility aims to improve access to dental and eye care services for thousands of local residents. Construction began in January 2024, with the roof installed in April. The building is expected to be completed later this year.
Mark Gilson, the Rotary Club of Rushen & Western Mann’s immediate past president, said: ‘Dental and eye care is something many of us on the Isle of Man are fortunate to have access to. However, in many parts of the world this is not the case and such services can be much harder to reach.’
‘Our Rotary Club has been working over the last few years with partners to secure the funding to allow the Dental Vision Clinic to be constructed in Bwindi.
‘This funding support from the Isle of Man Government and others means the ongoing construction project can hopefully be completed within the next 12 months.’