Vulture conservation and the work of the Horstmann Trust is the subject of the next meeting of the Manx Ornithological Society.
It will take place on Tuesday, November 5 at Union Mills Methodist Chapel, starting at 7.30pm.
Holly Cale, curator and head of research at the Trust, will give an illustrated talk about the vital work of the organisation and how they maintain a unique collection of several species of vulture with the aim of breeding from them.
From this they hope to learn more about the bird of prey through research, which they can then work with partners and other organisations to support wild populations and reintroduction initiatives.
Everyone is welcome to come along and learn about this vital work and how you can support the Trust which is based in Wales and is the UK's only dedicated vulture breed-for-release conservation charity.