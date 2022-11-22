Customers of Manx Petroleum helped raise £3,000 for the Rob Vine Fund earlier this year when Manx Petroleum committed to make a donation for every litre of Super Unleaded petrol sold from its branded forecourts over the period.
David Carridge of Manx Petroleum presented a cheque to Dr David B Stevens MBE, Cathie McGurgan, Stuart Greaves and Alan Greaves from the charity, which is set up to provide the best possible medical rescue care, equipment and training during most of the island’s motorsport events.
David said that he was delighted the company was able to help the Rob Vine Fund towards meeting its annual running costs, especially as the charity had taken a big hit to its reserves during the pandemic, and wanted to thank all Manx Petroleum customers for supporting the promotion.
