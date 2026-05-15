The Isle of Man’s communications regulator has launched a formal investigation into Manx Radio over alleged non-compliance over one of the conditions of its licence.
The Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority (CURA) said the issue relates to whether the broadcaster is meeting licence requirements to provide 40% speech-based content during specified broadcasting periods under its Public Service Broadcasting licence.
According to the authority, analysis carried out by the regulator found that when content from the Manx Radio Gold service is factored into the station’s overall programming output, speech levels fall below the required threshold.
Manx Radio Gold launched in July 2024 as part of the station’s 60th anniversary celebrations, featuring what it describes as ‘the greatest hits on earth’.
In an information notice published on Wednesday, CURA confirmed the matter had now been referred to its Compliance and Enforcement Section for a formal investigation after attempts to resolve the issue collaboratively had failed.
The regulator said: ‘To date there has been no progress towards resolving this matter and it appears the Authority and Manx Radio are now at an impasse.’
CURA added: ‘It will formally investigate whether Manx Radio is meeting its licence conditions and will determine whether any regulatory directions or remedies are required should a breach be found.’
Manx Radio has been designated as the Isle of Man’s Public Service Broadcaster under the Communications Act 2021 and is therefore subject to more specific speech content obligations than commercial broadcasters.
The regulator said concerns and complaints about the Manx Radio Gold service have been raised since late 2024, particularly over whether it should be treated as a separate radio station or part of the wider Manx Radio operation.
Following a review, CURA concluded the Gold service was not sufficiently separate from the main station to warrant its own licence.
In a statement, the authority said the service was ‘not distinct enough from the main Manx Radio brand, nor is it operated at sufficient distance from the core service to be considered a separate station’.
As a result, Manx Radio Gold is treated as part of the broadcaster’s overall programming output when assessing compliance with licence conditions.
CURA said the issue was also raised during a public consultation process relating to Manx Radio’s Public Service Broadcasting licence conditions.
The authority said it had sought to work proactively with the broadcaster over several months to develop potential remedies and had shared formal analysis and reports with the station.
However, it said no agreement had been reached.
According to the regulator, the investigation will initially focus on whether the speech content requirements are being met, although CURA said it reserved the right to investigate any additional matters arising during the process.
The authority said all interested parties would be given the opportunity to make representations as the investigation proceeds.
CURA added it did not intend to comment further until the investigation had concluded ‘to preserve the integrity of the investigation’.
Isle of Man Today has approached Manx Radio for comment.