Maye Manx, an Isle of Man registered ship, was involved in a life-saving operation.
On August 17, the bulk carrier was on passage towards Egypt, a day after it had taken a delivery of bunkers from Gibraltar.
The crew of the Maye Manx intercepted reports of people floating in the water, with these people confirmed to be crew members of the vessel ‘Star Lydia’.
A search and rescue aircraft informed other ships in the vicinity to steer clear of the Star Lydia’s position while the search and rescue operation was underway.
The Maye Manx stayed and monitored the situation should any help be required.
About one hour later, the crew of Maye Manx were requested to proceed to the area to assist with the retrieval of survivors from the water.
To highlight the position where assistance was required, the search and rescue aircraft deployed smoke signals as a marker for the whereabouts of those in need of aid.
At 5.42pm local time, the vessel’s rescue boat was readied, lowered into the water and deployed to the position of the survivors. A short while later all four survivors were recovered and welcomed onboard.
At 10pm local time, the master and crew of the Maye Manx resumed their passage towards Egypt.
Sean Dawson, the managing director of MX Bulk Management Ltd (who own the Maye Manx), said: The unwritten fraternity of the seafarer never fails to provoke feelings of great pride in me.
‘It is rare in these modern times that selfless acts of compassion are so freely given with no regard for any cultural or economic alliance to the recipient.
‘Four men will return to their families who may have not done so had our crew not been there. I am sure that their families will hold the master and crew of Maye Manx in their thoughts for a long time to come.’