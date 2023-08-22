The Scouts were selected to participate in 2021, and undertook a two-year fundraising effort in order to travel and participate in the event.
The nine selected Scouts representing the island were Sam Barker aged 16, Ethan Foulkes, 14, Joey Hills, 15, Megan Hills, 17, Alfie Houghton, 17, Arthur Owenson, 17, Dom Smith, 15, Freddie Smith, 17, and Fergus Weeks, 16.
Leaving the island on July 26, the Manx Scout contingent joined up with Cumbrian Scouts and North West Guides to form the group ‘unit 48’, which consisted of 36 scouts overall.
After some pre-Jamboree exploration of the South Korean capital Seoul, unit 48 made their way to the jamboree campsite in Saemangeum.
The large-scale event, which takes place once every four years, was attended by over 40,000 Scouts from 150 different countries.
After four days of revised activities due to extremely hot weather conditions, the UK Scouts decided to withdraw from the camp and relocated to hotel accommodation back in Seoul.
Arthur Owenson, a Manx Scout from Southern Explorers, said: ‘We all had the same excitement that remained despite the adversity. The best thing about the Jamboree was meeting all these other Scouts from around the world, and we all stuck together.’
The UK scouting contingent worked alongside the UK embassy and the South Korean government to develop a programme of activities and tours to ensure the young people could continue their Jamboree experience.
This included cultural events with other international Scouts, learning some of the history of South Korea through visits to palaces, museums and other tourist sites in Seoul.
Sam Barker, also of Southern Explorers, said: ‘To me, the Jamboree never stopped, it just moved to become a camp in the city instead. Although the programme changed, its spirit remained the same.’
Other highlights of the trip included the Jamboree closing ceremony at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, followed by a trip to the demilitarised zone on the North/South Korean border the day after.
The leader of the Manx Scouts, Aleyn Taggart, said: ‘It’s been a pleasure to lead the young people on their adventure. It may not have been what we had originally expected but we all had an amazing time whilst in the country and we were shown such hospitality from everyone we met on this journey.
‘The Manx Scouts were astonishing ambassadors for the scouting movement and our island as a whole.’
Megan Hills, of Onchan District Explorers, said: ‘It wasn’t what we expected but it was fun nonetheless. We met some amazing people along the way and learnt so much Korean culture. Everyone was so accommodating and friendly and it was brilliant.’