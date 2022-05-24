Manx SPCA: A reminder to pet owners to think about the TT

As TT fortnight approaches there is no need to remind responsible pet owners to be extra careful by keeping dogs on a lead at all times, and by moving animals that might be scared by the noise of bikes away from the periphery of the course.

This could mean moving a rabbit hutch and run to a different part of the garden, or relocating larger livestock to a different field.

Horse owners should avoid hacking on public roads and cat owners should consider keeping their cats indoors (with a litter tray) during the day when the roads will be at their busiest, and leave a radio switched on to detract from the noise outside.

If you routinely put your pet dog or rabbit out in your garden or back yard for a run around, now is the time to check that these areas are secure, with no newly-dug holes in the ground or gaps in the fencing.

And if you have an athletic dog, are you sure he or she hasn’t developed the ability to jump over your fence or wall?

There have been several prosecutions of dog owners in the TT summary court over the years, with loose or stray dogs delaying the start of races and, sadly, sometimes causing motorbike accidents.

A timely reminder, then, that the government’s dog warden service operates 9am to 5pm every weekday, and can be contacted on 686688.

Outside of these times please call the police, or us, if you have any concerns about stray dogs.

There are financial penalties for owners who allow their dogs to be ‘at large’ on a public highway, because the risk of them causing a road traffic accident is so high.

This year’s TT is set to be a very busy one, after a two-year absence.

This gap means that we have young animals, dogs in particular, who have never encountered large numbers of bikes before and who may be more scared of them than their owners anticipate.

A scared dog may slip its collar, or suddenly jump out of a car when a door is opened, and so owners need to be extra vigilant.

To help dog owners keep their animals safe, we are renting out one of our large, secure dog exercise fields at Ard Jerkyll during the TT fortnight, for half hour slots between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, for a £5 fee.

Please e-mail [email protected] to make a booking.

Beautiful white-whiskered Molly, who is 14 years young, will not require much in the way of exercise.

She came to us after her elderly owner’s death, and she’s looking for a quiet retirement home where she can live out her remaining years in peace and tranquillity.

She would probably be content to live indoors now as a ‘house cat’, which means she could live safely near a busy road.

She is a gentle, sweet cat who doesn’t enjoy being in our cattery, surrounded by other cats, and so she tends to hide at the back of her pen.

We’re worried that she’ll be overlooked when potential adopters visit the cattery, with the more confident and vocal cats stealing the limelight.

Road closures, followed by hordes of motorbikes on the roads, mean that we generally have fewer visitors to Ard Jerkyll, and therefore less adoptions, over the TT fortnight.

We really hope that this doesn’t prolong Molly’s stay.

The lack of visitors means that our tearooms will be closed during race week, but we will be providing a ‘pit stop’ at Ard Jerkyll for passersby who simply want a hot or cold drink and a snack, in return for a small donation.

We will also have our new TT-themed merchandise on sale.