•Not only are cats able to drink without splashing their faces, they are adept at keeping their whole bodies clean. Their tongues are covered in tiny, curved spines which give them a rough texture. These spines work both as a comb, untangling knots and smoothing fur, and they are also able to carry large amounts of saliva from the mouth to the fur allowing for any unwanted dirt to be washed away with ease. Being fastidious about keeping clean is mainly due to a cat’s survival instincts – the cleaner the cat, the less smell they emit and so they are less able to be tracked and killed. This also works when they are tracking their own prey – an undetected, fragrance-free cat will be more successful when out hunting.