Manx SPCA column: Dangers of dogs overheating

You may have read newspaper reports last week about a professional dog walker in Hampshire who was jailed for 18 weeks after two dogs died in her car.

She had taken the dogs out for a walk in July last year and then, before dropping them back at their owner’s house, she left them in her car while she popped home to pick up some keys.

She told the court that she had left the car windows open, and that she had ‘only left the dogs for a minute’, but their temperatures soared rapidly and they died of heat stress.

It’s all too easy to think of ourselves as responsible dog owners who would never do such a thing, but many of us underestimate the power of the sun and the impact it can have on our animals, even on an overcast day.

And it’s not just the summer months that are a problem - we’ve just experienced a fluctuation in spring weather, from unseasonably warm and sunny days to cold, wet ones.

The following statistics are quite shocking: on a moderately warm day the temperature inside a car can rise to over 100 degrees in less than 20 minutes.

A car’s metal bodywork absorbs the heat, and the windows (even if they’re left open) act like glass in a greenhouse – drawing heat inside the car and trapping it there.

If you have a flat-faced dog the risks of heat stress or heat stroke are increased, because a warm environment will rapidly impair their breathing.

Old and obese dogs are also more at risk.

What should you do if you see someone else’s dog in a car on a warm day?

Observe the dog’s health, and if they are showing signs of heat stroke (heavy panting, extreme lethargy, dribbling or fitting) dial 999. The police will endeavour to attend as soon as possible.

Your instinct may be to try to break into the car to free the dog, but you need to be mindful that this could be classed as criminal damage and you may need to defend your actions in court.

Make sure you tell the police what you intend to do and why, take pictures or a video of the dog in distress, and try to get witnesses to observe your actions.

If the dog isn’t displaying symptoms of heat stroke but you are concerned about its welfare, try to establish how long it has been/will be in the car by looking for a ‘pay and display’ ticket.

If you’re near a shop ask the staff to make an announcement over the Tannoy system, and if possible stay with the dog to monitor their condition.

If you feel the dog’s welfare has been compromised you should report the car’s registration number to the police, so that it can be logged onto their database.

If you suspect a dog has heat stroke carry them to a well-ventilated, shaded area and restrict their activity.

Encourage the dog to drink cool water but do not give them iced water, or hose them down with very cold water, because the temperature shock could kill them. If the dog refuses to drink, sprinkle drops of water onto their lips and gums, and onto the pads of their feet.

Even if the dog seems to be responding well to cooling treatments it is imperative that you contact an emergency vet for professional advice.

