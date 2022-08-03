Subscribe newsletter
Manx Taekwondo Club swapped punching for gorge walking recently, taking a trip to the Venture Centre.
Sixty-five members of the club headed to Maughold for a team-bonding three-day excursion.
The club, which has both children and adult members, hadn’t had chance to arrange an outing since the pandemic hit, and leaders felt it was deserved after the hard work put in by the group over the past year.
Members of the club tried their hand at a range of activities across the three days, with air rifle shooting, archery, axe throwing and zip wiring being some of them. Gorge walking and abseiling at Maughold Head proved especially popular amongst the group.
However it wasn’t just the activities that impressed the club members, with many particularly pleased with the food on offer and the comfort of the triple bunk beds.
Rod Nielsen, club master, said: ‘It was great fun for us to spend time together outside of training.
‘Even though it’s a club, at heart it’s a family. Really sound people meet up four times a week for training, so this was a rather nice experience to spend time together away from the training environment.’
In October members of the club are travelling to Manchester for their first off island Taekwondo competition since before the pandemic.
Manx Taekwondo welcomes both adults and children. If you are interested, contact Rod Nielsen on 436181 or email: [email protected]
