Manx Telecom has launched its community awards for 2024 which have been renamed in memory of former employee and community sport stalwart Marg McGee.
Formerly known as the ‘It's Our Community’ scheme, it is now known as The Marg McGee Community Awards. But it is more than a name change as the scheme has now been expanded with a greater budget to support island causes and projects.
Marg McGee was a cherished colleague at Manx Telecom who championed the original awards. She was also a founding member of Ballasalla Netball Club and remained heavily involved in the sport until shortly before her death.
Marg was also a regular face at Douglas RUFC where she supported her two sons, Mark and Craig, who played for the Port-e-Chee outfit.
The new Manx Telecom programme aims to celebrate the passion and dedication of individuals and groups striving to benefit the Island community.
Kate Hegarty, group head of marketing for Manx Telecom, said: ‘For over 15 years, we've had the privilege of supporting countless initiatives that make a real difference in our society.
‘The Marg McGee Community Awards represent not just a continuation of this legacy, but an expansion of our commitment to the Manx community, something championed by Marg throughout her time at Manx Telecom.
‘By increasing our annual budget and broadening the scope of our support, we hope to reach and support a greater number of deserving causes and projects around the Isle of Man.’
The Marg McGee Community Awards sees an increased annual budget from £10,000 to £20,000 a year. The eligibility criteria has also been expanded and is open to both individuals and organisations seeking support for community projects. The awards will also be open for applications twice a year
Applications opened on Monday (September 16) and will close on October 31. Judging will take place in November with awards announced in early December.
Since its inception, the community grant programme has supported over 175 initiatives, ranging from the refurbishment of Laxey Working Men's Institute to more recent projects like Isle of Play with grants, typically ranging from £100 to £1,000.
Chris Gregory, Isle of Play chief executive, said: ‘Marg was an avid supporter of charities around the island and someone we were fortunate to build a friendship with.
‘Her commitment to helping local charities extended well beyond our own, but from the perspective of Isle of Play, we benefited greatly from her generosity and her magnificent advocacy for children and their right to play.
‘We have benefited from the community awards several times, which has helped us provide resources such as tools and timber for the children to build with. Without a doubt, these awards have been magnificent in helping us improve play opportunities for hundreds of children around the Isle of Man.’
Any Manx-based voluntary or charitable group, as well as individuals with community-focused projects, are encouraged to apply.