Manx Telecom has partnered with Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) to support the charity’s vital conservation work across the Isle of Man.
Through the provision of data SIM cards, Manx Telecom is enabling MWT to revolutionise its field survey processes, significantly enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
Greg Watson of Manx Wildlife Trust commented: ‘The data SIM cards provided by Manx Telecom have transformed our survey work.
‘We're now able to use tablets for various projects, from peatland surveys to land usage and habitat assessments.
‘This allows us to collect, annotate, and upload information while in the field - literally. The time saved on administrative tasks is substantial, and the improved accuracy of our data collection is invaluable to our conservation efforts.’
The partnership sees MWT utilising the SIM-enabled tablets for a range of critical environmental surveys across the island.
This technology upgrade allows for real-time data entry and transmission, eliminating the need for manual data transfer and reducing the potential for errors.
Kate Hegarty, head of marketing at Manx Telecom, stated: ‘We're proud to support Manx Wildlife Trust in their mission to protect and enhance our island's natural heritage.
‘By providing these data SIM cards, we're not just offering connectivity; we're contributing to more efficient and effective conservation practices. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting our local community and environment.’
This initiative underscores the power of technology in advancing environmental conservation efforts and demonstrates how local businesses can play a crucial role in supporting important community causes.