Manx Telecom is urging customers with lift emergency lines, personal alarm systems, care devices, and other copper-dependent services to contact them ahead of the copper network’s forthcoming switch off.
The initiative with the company's future ready team is aimed at ensuring ‘no customer is left behind’ during the transition to modern fibre infrastructure.
The team’s community partner Josh Radcliffe said: ‘We understand that our network modernisation affects more than just internet and phone services.
‘Lift emergency lines, personal alarms, and care monitoring systems are vital lifelines for many island residents. That's why we're reaching out now to identify these services and work with customers to find the right solutions.’
Manx Telecom has said that multiple alternative solutions are currently in development, meaning that costly full system replacements may not be necessary in many cases.
The company's technical teams are working on approaches that could significantly reduce both disruption and expense for affected customers.
The ‘future ready team’ has been established specifically to handle these specialised requirements and will work directly with customers to assess their needs and recommend appropriate solutions.
Customers and businesses with copper-dependent services are encouraged to complete a web form at https://www.manxtelecom.com/copper-dependent-services to register their requirements.
The team will then contact them directly to discuss their needs and options.
Mr Radcliffe added: ‘By registering early, customers give us the time we need to develop and implement the most suitable solutions for their circumstances.
‘This proactive approach is designed to prevent any service disruption and ensure continuity for all essential systems.’
For more information or to register copper-dependent services, visit the Manx Telecom website at https://www.manxtelecom.com/copper-dependent-services or contact the future ready team directly.