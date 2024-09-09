Manx Utilities has announced a significant upgrade to the Isle of Man’s public electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
It’s aim is to provide a more efficient and reliable charging experience for drivers across the island.
The planned upgrades will see many existing single-phase 7kW charge points replaced with more powerful three-phase 22kW units where possible.
This enhancement is expected to significantly reduce charging times for drivers, making it more convenient to charge their vehicles while out and about.
The work on the network is set to begin next month, starting at key locations such as Manx Utilities Ballacottier HQ, the Comis Hotel and Loch Promenade.
The upgrade comes as part of Manx Utilities' strategy to enhance the long-term viability of EV charging on the Isle of Man and to keep pace with the growing number of electric vehicles on the road.
The new charging infrastructure will be managed by Evolt Charging, following the decision of the current supplier, Pod-Point, to withdraw from the public charging market.
Founded in 2010, Evolt Charging is one of the most experienced EV charging infrastructure companies in the UK, having installed over 13,000 charging points.
Technology advancements have allowed Manx Utilities to deploy higher-powered units with load balancing capabilities that adapt to different vehicles’ charging speeds.
The current rapid chargers at the Sea Terminal and Tesco stores in Peel, Port Erin and Ramsey will not be replaced but will be integrated into the new network managed by Evolt.
The new infrastructure will offer a range of user-friendly features designed to make charging more accesible and straight forward, including RFID card access for contactless charging, multiple payment options such as Pay-As-You-Go via Web-Pay, and contactless payment at DC Rapid chargers.
In addition, an app-based charging option will be available through the Swarco eConnect App, transitioning to the Evolt eConnect App over time.
For sites with multiple charge points, such as Shaw’s Brow multi-storey car park in Douglas, card readers may also be installed to facilitate easier payment. While the transition to the new provider and technology takes place, some charging points may be temporarily out of service.
Manx Utilities has assured the public that any disruptions will be communicated in advance via their website and the Pod-Point App.
John Wannenburgh MHK, Chair of Manx Utilities, emphasised the importance of upgrading the network to meet the future needs of the Isle of Man.
He said: ‘Manx Utilities is dedicated to providing an EV charging network that is not only robust and reliable but also prepared to meet the future needs of the Isle of Man with sufficient charging points sited throughout the island.
‘With this upgrade, we are confident that our infrastructure will continue to support the growing number of EV drivers and contribute to a more efficient sustainable future for all.’
To assist customers during the transition period, a free-phone service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting in November.
This service aims to provide support for any issues or questions that might arise while the new infrastructure is being put in place.