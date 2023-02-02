Local distillery, Manx Whisky Company, has been awarded a Silver medal for its ‘New Make’ spirit.
New Make is the un-aged spirit that will mature for at least three years before it can legally be called whisky.
Additionally a bronze medal was awarded in the category ‘Young Spirit’, which is spirit that has spent some time in oak casks but not yet the full three years.
Co-founder and distiller, Magnus Grinneback, said: ‘This is early days for us and to get confirmation that our Isle of Man spirit is competitive at the World Whiskies Awards is really encouraging.’
Manx Whisky Company was founded in 2019 and produces only whisky made from local raw materials.
The barley for the spirit is grown by Will Duggan at Ballavell.
Sadly, no spirits are yet available for sale until it has finished maturing - earliest estimates are Christmas this year.