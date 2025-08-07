A Manx woman is taking on a gruelling challenge this month to raise funds for a charity supporting victims of modern slavery.
Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik, a governance and compliance professional, is aiming to walk, run, or move 100km over 31 days - to raise funds for Unseen UK.
There is growing concern some companies involved in the e-gaming industry are involved in human trafficking among other criminality.
Now, Mitzi wants to raise awareness and finds for Unseen UK.
She said: ‘I’ve called the challenge Movement for the Missing. It’s about using movement to raise awareness for people who are trapped in exploitative conditions and can’t walk away - something that still exists, even here on the island.
‘Earlier this year, I was proud to receive the ICA Outstanding Achievement Award in Anti Money Laundering and this fundraiser felt like a meaningful way to combine my growing professional work with a cause I care deeply about.’
Human trafficking sounds like a distant problem but Mitzi says it is an issue much closer to home.
In his annual report, Isle of Man Constabulary’s Chief Constable Russ Foster revealed the force was carrying out ten investigations into organisations, mainly from east Asia, involved in money laundering in which some cases also involved possible human trafficking.
The growing threat of organised crime on the island, which includes human trafficking as well as money laundering, has been a concern for some time.
Last year, the government announced it was reviewing historical visa applications to identify any ‘patterns of concern’.
The move came amid concerns Chinese crime syndicates have infiltrated the Isle of Man and could be laundering money.
Island advocate Maria Bridson has also detailed how hundreds of migrants have been duped into coming to the island with the promise of jobs that turned out to be fake, leaving them trapped by gangmasters in low paid employment and sub-standard accommodation.
Mitzi said: ‘Modern slavery feels like something that happens far away, but the reality is it’s happening much closer to home - even here in the British Isles.
‘As someone lucky enough to live in a safe and supportive community on the Isle of Man, I want to use that freedom to support those who are trapped in exploitation.
‘The Isle of Man Constabulary has dealt with confirmed cases of trafficking and exploitation 0 including forced labour and domestic servitude.
‘The government has even developed a Modern Slavery Strategy in partnership with charities and police.
‘This challenge is my small way of helping raise awareness and funding for Unseen UK, a charity doing vital work to support survivors of trafficking and modern slavery.’
Unseen UK provides safehouses, outreach support and runs the UK’s 24/7 Modern Slavery and Exploitation Helpline which can provide a lifeline for victims and professionals.
The charity also works with individuals, communities, business, governments, other charities and statutory agencies to stamp out slavery for good.
Anyone wishing to sponsor Mitzi can do so by visiting her JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mitzi-danielson-kaslik-1753341595328